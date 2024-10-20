Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in WEX were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth $223,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in WEX by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in WEX by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair upgraded WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

WEX Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $216.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.44 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. On average, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $299,937.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,214.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $299,937.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $289,402.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,623.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,905 shares of company stock worth $895,107. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

