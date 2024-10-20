Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 65,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 656,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $242.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.20. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

