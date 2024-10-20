Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,000 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRC opened at $29.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.80. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,121.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

