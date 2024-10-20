Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 883 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in National Grid were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National Grid Stock Up 1.2 %
National Grid stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.61. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
