U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $54.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on USB. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

NYSE:USB opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 166,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 31,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

