Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,837 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a PE ratio of 127.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.