Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 395.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.67. The company has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.51.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

