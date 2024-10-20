Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.51.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

