Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $368.92 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.40.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.71.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

