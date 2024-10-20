V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,539 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,904 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,104.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $106.67 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

