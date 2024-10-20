V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $3,730,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 210.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 770.1% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Assurant by 608.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,962.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $717,329.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Stock Performance

Assurant stock opened at $197.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.24 and a 200-day moving average of $179.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $201.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIZ. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.60.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

