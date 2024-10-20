V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Omnicom Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.27. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.