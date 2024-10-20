V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 455 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,432.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $742,426.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,621.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,432.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $2,754,390 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.90.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE WAB opened at $191.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $98.70 and a twelve month high of $191.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

