V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,926,000 after purchasing an additional 150,526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $72,296,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.1 %
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $428.85 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.13 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
