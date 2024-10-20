V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,926,000 after purchasing an additional 150,526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $72,296,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.1 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $428.85 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.13 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.