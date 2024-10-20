V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL opened at $370.41 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.22 and a 200 day moving average of $354.30.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.47%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.89.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

