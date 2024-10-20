V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 1,204 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,778,533,000 after purchasing an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,206 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,993,000 after purchasing an additional 114,049 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,790,000 after purchasing an additional 830,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,396,000 after purchasing an additional 129,120 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

