V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 446 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 37.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 931 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,283 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $64.12 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,284 shares of company stock valued at $23,800,887 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.