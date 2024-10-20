V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 687 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,173 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,000 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 46.5% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,694,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,663,000 after acquiring an additional 855,197 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 85.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,329,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after purchasing an additional 458,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $116.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.77.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,742.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

