V Square Quantitative Management LLC Cuts Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $409,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $577.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.69.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,738.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,236,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $588.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $583.57 and a 200 day moving average of $521.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.13, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $606.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

