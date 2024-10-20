V Square Quantitative Management LLC Cuts Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after buying an additional 346,838 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $81,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $39,923,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 157,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,223,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $438.05 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.29 and a 12-month high of $440.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $388.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at $37,449,733.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,172 shares of company stock valued at $137,000,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON

