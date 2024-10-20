V Square Quantitative Management LLC Cuts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 138.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. Barclays increased their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.47.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $281.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.