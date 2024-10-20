V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $110.44 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

