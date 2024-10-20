V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

CAG opened at $30.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

