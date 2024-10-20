V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $337,000 Stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOLV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at $26,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.06.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

