V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,804,000 after buying an additional 4,728,903 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,313,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,029,000 after buying an additional 3,109,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,793 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,631,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.