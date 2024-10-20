V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $565,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 299.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,986 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,327.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,070,000 after purchasing an additional 951,558 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3,094.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 577,685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,160,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,118,000 after purchasing an additional 541,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 488,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after purchasing an additional 332,574 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.73.

In other news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $965,567.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMX opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

