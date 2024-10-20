V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 473.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,979 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,224.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,786.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 826,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,442,000 after purchasing an additional 804,793 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,173,000 after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 47.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,205,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,505,000 after purchasing an additional 390,810 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $155.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.85.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

