V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $387,000 in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter worth $5,292,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 87.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter valued at $278,000.

Insider Activity at Dayforce

In other Dayforce news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,269.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $63,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,062.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $40,746.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of DAY stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Dayforce Inc has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. Analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

