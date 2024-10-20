V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $425,000 in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SW. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

