V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 324 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.73 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.91.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

