V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 326 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.0 %

JBHT stock opened at $176.87 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

