V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 485 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE SHW opened at $388.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $392.57.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHW
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.