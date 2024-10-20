V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.65.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $204.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.65 and a 1 year high of $208.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.90.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

