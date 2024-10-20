V Square Quantitative Management LLC Reduces Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,753 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $8,818,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 94,984 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,313 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,545,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,726,000 after purchasing an additional 144,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

