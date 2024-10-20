V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 2,811 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Kenvue by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in Kenvue by 0.5% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 104,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.