V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 896 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,333 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,580,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,106,000 after acquiring an additional 113,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,550,000 after buying an additional 587,115 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,625,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,722,000 after purchasing an additional 480,129 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

View Our Latest Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.