Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,985,000 after purchasing an additional 881,613 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:ESGV opened at $103.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.11.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

