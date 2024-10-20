Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,765,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,043,000 after acquiring an additional 60,374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,690,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,060,000 after acquiring an additional 94,966 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,605,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,077,000 after acquiring an additional 146,165 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,932,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,038,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,231,000 after acquiring an additional 165,029 shares during the period.

VONG stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.39. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

