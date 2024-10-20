Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $43,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSV opened at $78.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

