Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 52,721 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.83.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.