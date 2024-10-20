Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Shares Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.61. 32,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 360,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verb Technology from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 11,568.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.56%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -20 earnings per share for the current year.

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

