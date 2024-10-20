Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives $10.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,923.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $55,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at $267,945.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,923.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,976 shares of company stock worth $720,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,148,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,959,000 after purchasing an additional 408,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,563,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after acquiring an additional 638,309 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,161,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161,535 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,203,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,489,000 after acquiring an additional 606,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,818,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 661,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.55. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $11.32.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

