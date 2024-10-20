Vineet Agarwal Sells 10,216 Shares of Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Stock

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) CFO Vineet Agarwal sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $799,504.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Korro Bio Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of KRRO opened at $80.04 on Friday. Korro Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55.
Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on KRRO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Korro Bio from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.
Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).
