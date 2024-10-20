Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 678672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZLA. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $532.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver in the first quarter worth $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

Featured Stories

