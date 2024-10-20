Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Volkswagen to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Volkswagen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $10.35 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $89.71 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

