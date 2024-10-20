Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 22,047 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,064 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,047 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.74.

Shares of HAL opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

