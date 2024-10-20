Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 297 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.60.

Valero Energy stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.58. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

