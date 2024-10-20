Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALKS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 3.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 51.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

