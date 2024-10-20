Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 7.7% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,787.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO opened at $1,973.46 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,103.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,857.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,554.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.59, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

