Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 835,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,037,000 after buying an additional 35,336 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,934,000 after acquiring an additional 246,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,785,000 after purchasing an additional 402,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,029,000 after purchasing an additional 132,833 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $450,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,817.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $450,222.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,817.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.75.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS CBOE opened at $209.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.12.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

